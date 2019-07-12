Menu
Lockheed Will Keep Plant Open, per Trump Request

Sikorsky helicopter operation in Pennsylvania employing over 460 had been set to close by the end of 2019

Lockheed Martin Corp will maintain operations at a plant in Coatesville, Penn., reportedly at the urging of President Trump. The company quoted Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson in a social media announcement: “At the request of President Trump, I took another look at our decision to close the Coatesville, PA, facility and have decided to keep it open while we pursue additional work.”

In June the aircraft and defense contractor had announced its intention to close the eastern Pennsylvania operation by the end of this year, as a result of an ongoing decline in the helicopter sector. The plant employs about 465 people and performs post-assembly work for the S-92 and S-76D rotary aircraft.

The S-92 is a twin-turboshaft engine, medium-lift multi-purpose helicopter built by Sikorsky Aircraft for the civil and military helicopter markets.

The S-76D is one variant of the mid-sized utility helicopter with twin-turboshaft engines, four-blade main and tail rotors, and retractable landing gear.

Trump tweeted his approval of the Lockheed decision: “We are very proud of Pennsylvania and the people who work there. Thank you to Lockheed Martin, one of the USA’s truly great companies!”

