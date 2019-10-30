Lockheed Reaches Cost-Cutting Target for F-35

A $34-billion agreement with the U.S. Dept. of Defense for a total of 478 Joint Strike Fighter jets reduces the unit cost below the $80-million target

Lockheed Martin Corp. and the U.S. Dept. of Defense reached an agreement worth $34-billion covering production and delivery of a 478 F-35 Lightning II aircraft, for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S Marine Corps, as well as F-35 program international partners, and foreign military sales.

The F-35 is a single-engine, Stealth-enabled aircraft designed for deployment for ground attack and combat, and available in three variants: F-35A, for conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL); F-35B, for short take-off and vertical-landing (STOVL); and the F-35C carrier-based variant for Catapult Assisted Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (CATOBAR) variant.

Related: DoD Reportedly Cutting F-35 Purchase Request

The agreement covers 291 aircraft for the USAF, Navy, and USMC; 127 for the F-35 International partners; and 60 for F-35 foreign military sales customers.

Lockheed is the aircraft’s primary contractor, along with Pratt & Whitney supplying the F-135 engine and BAE Systems providing the electronic warfare systems. The program has produced 435 aircraft since 2006, and is currently in its fourth-generation design and eleventh round of production. But, the program has been plagued by high unit production costs.

Related: Lockheed Draws $2.4B Award for F-35 Spares

According to Lockheed, the new agreement will mean the program "meets and exceeds its long-stated cost reduction targets" for each of design variant. In particular, Lockheed noted that the F-35A unit process drops below $80 million per unit for both Lot 13 and Lot 14. This represents an estimated 12.7% decrease in the unit cost across all three variants from the F Lot 11 price.

Lockheed noted that the sub-$80 million/unit cost for an F-35 reflects the fifth-generation weapon system, and that this unit cost includes items that add additional procurement and sustainment costs to legacy fourth-generation aircraft.

"With smart acquisition strategies, strong government-industry partnership and a relentless focus on quality and cost reduction, the F-35 enterprise has successfully reduced procurement costs of the fifth-generation F-35 to equal or less than fourth-generation legacy aircraft," stated Greg Ulmer, Lockheed Martin, F-35 program vice president and general manager. "With the F-35A unit cost now below $80 million in Lot 13, we were able to exceed our long-standing cost reduction commitment one year earlier than planned."