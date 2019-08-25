Skip navigation
Menu
F35A in-flight USAF Lockheed Martin
The current unit-delivery cost for the F-35A fighter aircraft in use by the USAF is $89.2 million.
News

Lockheed Draws $2.4B Award for F-35 Spares

Sixteen-month contract covers stealth-fighter jets in service for USMC, USN, USAF, and foreign military customers

Lockheed Martin Corp., has drawn a new $2.4 billion award from the U.S. Dept. of Defense to supply spare-parts packages of various types to the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force, as well as foreign defense forces, for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.

The contract  (technically, a contract modification) will cover spare-parts orders through December 2020. The payments will be made upon delivery of the specific orders.

The F-35 is a series of three, Stealth-enabled single-engine aircraft designed for ground attack and combat, and deployed by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps, and the defense forces of multiple allied nations. More than 420 of the aircraft have been built and deployed since 2006, with Lockheed the lead contractor among several hundred suppliers.

While the F-35 program has been widely scrutinized for its construction costs, maintenance, repair, and operating costs also have been a concern for the U.S. Dept. of Defense and the relevant service branches. In 2018 the Pentagon briefly stopped accepting most deliveries of new F-35 aircraft due to maintenance costs on more than 200 jets already in service with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Navy.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
SWA B737MAX
Boeing Prepping to Raise 737 MAX Production
Aug 23, 2019
ExOne M-Flex
ExOne Adopting Breakthrough in MMC for 3DP
Aug 22, 2019
Damaged Airbus A380 / GP7000 engine, Sept 2017
New Discovery Prompts Airbus Engine Inspections
Aug 21, 2019
Boeing 777-9, blue livery
737 MAX Issue Will Delay 777X Program
Aug 18, 2019