Menu
M1126 Stryker armored vehicle US Army
The M1126 Stryker ICV is an eight-wheeled armored vehicle fitted.
News

General Dynamics Awarded $450M in Army Upgrade Work

Two orders to modernize and update over 200 Abrams tanks and Stryker vehicles

General Dynamics Land Systems has drawn two new orders from the U.S. Army to upgrade critical combat vehicle programs, the M1A1 Abrams main battle tank and Stryker armored fighting vehicle. The total award has been reported to exceed $450 million.

According to the first award the General Dynamics unit will upgrade 100 M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks to the M1A2 System Enhancement Package Version 3 (SEPv3) configuration. This order is part of a contract the Army extended in December 2017 under which it can upgrade up to 435 M1A1 Abrams tanks to the new configuration, which brings advanced communications and upgraded armor.

This award is estimated to be worth $193 million and will be carried out at Land Systems locations in Scranton, Pa., and Tallahassee, Fla., and at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima, Ohio.

The second award to Land Systems is a $258-million contract modification for upgrading 116 Stryker vehicles to the A1 configuration. The Stryker is an eight-wheeled armored vehicle fitted with 105 mm M68A2 gun; 50-caliber M2 machine gun; 40-mm Mk 19 grenade launcher, or 30-mm Mk44 Bushmaster II gun. The Stryker A1 includes a "combat-proven Double-V Hull" to increase the vehicles’ survivability versus mines and improvised explosive devices

The Stryker A1 also brings a 450-hp engine, a new 60,000-lb. suspension, 910-amp alternator, and a new in-vehicle network.

The work on this project will be performed at Lima, Ohio, Anniston, Ala., and Sterling Heights, Mich., with a completion date estimated as March 2020.

TAGS: Shop Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Lockheed 3DP satellite fuel tank dome exits Sciaky EBAM printer
Lockheed Now 3D-Printing Giant Titanium Parts for Satellites
Jul 25, 2018
F35 assembly
Lockheed Hiring to Keep Up with F-35 Production Rate
Jul 23, 2018
Boeing 737MAX, VietJet
More Billions in New Orders, Commitments for Boeing, Airbus
Jul 22, 2018
Lockheed Martin sensor engineers
Boeing, Lockheed Make Big Commitments to STEM Jobs, Training
Jul 20, 2018