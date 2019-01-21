GE’s New Biz-Jet Turbofan Engine Enters Service

The GE Aviation Passport engine entered service recently with the delivery of Bombardier Business Aircraft’s first Global 7500 corporate jet, one of the new series of aircraft for private, intercontinental travel. The high-thrust turbofan engine (described as a smaller-scale CFM LEAP engine) was selected by BBA to power its Global 7000 and 8000 jets in 2010, and it completed its first flight in 2015.

GE Aviation assembles the Passport engines at Strother, Kan. It describes the Passport as “an integrated propulsion system comprising the engine and cowling nacelle blended together, in a unified design."

The Global 7000 and Global 8000 were intended to make a commercial debut in 2016, the 7000 made its first flight in November of that year. BBA calls Global 7000 “the world's largest purpose-built business jet”. It has a top speed of Mach 0.925 and a 7,400 nautical-mile range, making it feasible for private, intercontinental travel.

GE Aviation secured European Aviation Safety Agency’ (EASA) type certification in December. The Federal Aviation Administration certified the engine in 2016.

“We are excited to show the world the performance and efficiencies this engine will deliver to Global 7500* aircraft customers and business aviation,” stated Brad Mottier, vice president and general manager of business and general aviation & integrated systems for GE Aviation. “Passport has met or exceeded current specifications for standard fuel consumption, weight, noise and emission. It is the culmination of many years of development efforts from GE employees, partners and suppliers located around the world.”

GE Aviation noted it has completed 12 Passport engines to date. Following assembly at Strother, Kan., the engines are ground tested at GE Aviation’s test site in Peebles, Ohio.