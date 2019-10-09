GE Additive, Oerlikon Anchoring New AM Cluster

GE Additive and Oerlikon Group are two of the founding partners in a new additive manufacturing cluster — a research and development center where industrial and academic interests will concentrate on new AM products and technologies, and integrating AM into industrial use.

No financial information has been provided for the cluster project.

GE Additive has multiple lines of activity in the AM sector, notably in it is supply of powder-bed AM machines and materials through the Arcam and Concept Laser businesses. “We’re excited to be part of this initiative from the very beginning and look forward to building on that solid foundation and driving tangible impact both for the region itself and further afield,” stated GE Additive president and CEO Jason Oliver.

Other cluster participants are the Technical University of Munich (TUM), where the cluster will be located, and Linde AG. Other participating companies, including agencies responsible for overseeing and regulating the use of the technology in industries, will be able to join in the future.

“By having all of the players located in a single hub, we are accelerating the development and application of the technology for the various industries,” commented Prof. Dr. Michael Suess, chairman of the board for Oerlikon Group.

One of the cluster’s first initiatives will be to establish a research institute: the Additive Manufacturing Institute will focus on interdisciplinary research in raw material powders, optimized AM production and process integration, including automation and AM digitalization.

Oerlikon engineers and scientists will work with researchers and students at TUM mechanical engineering, chemical engineering, physics, and informatics departments to address all aspects of AM research and production. This will include verification and qualification of products and the development of new AM business models.