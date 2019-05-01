FAA Issues Airworthiness Directive for 787 Dreamliner

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued an "airworthiness directive” to Boeing Commercial Airplanes for its 787 Dreamliner wide-body passenger jet, obliging the OEM to implement new flight control software and component parts to address what the FAA characterized as unsafe operating conditions.

Boeing noted that the FAA order makes compulsory some changes that Boeing recommended in service bulletins issued in 2017 and 2018 for 787 tire and wheel “threat zones” on some 787s.

According to FAA, the “threat zones” could result in a loss of braking and steering power for 787s on the ground at certain speeds. The agency is requiring Boeing and 787 operators to install hydraulic tubing, a pressure-operated check valve, and new flight control software.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a twin-engine, wide-body aircraft. developed by Boeing to achieve greater fuel-efficiency for long-range service. The airframe is comprised mainly of composite materials and the design includes numerous details to improve its energy efficiency. According to the OEM, the 787 is 20% more fuel-efficient than the 767 series it replaced.

“This issue has been long since resolved with system improvements that have been incorporated into production for all 787 models,” according to a Boeing statement quoted by Reuters.