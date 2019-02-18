Emirates Returns to Airbus with $21.4B Order

An order for 70 Airbus widebody aircraft for Emirates Airline follows the carrier’s cancellation of 39 jets from an original order for 162 A380s — a move that means the end of that series. Airbus announced recently it will cease production of the A380 widebody aircraft program once it completes delivery of 14 aircraft over the next two years.

However, Emirates will take 40 A330-900 aircraft and 30 A350-900 aircraft -- a deal worth $21.4 billion at list prices. The A330neo ("new engine option") is a medium- to long-range wide-body twin-engine jet airliner for up to 335 passengers in a two-class layout or 70 metric tons of cargo.

The A350 XWB is a long-range wide-body carrying 280 to 366 passengers.

Both are twin-engine aircraft, in contrast to the four-engine A380. In addition to the order for 40 A330s, Emirates ordered 80 Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines to power the aircraft, as well as Rolls-Royce’s flagship TotalCare long-term maintenance and support services.

Emirates has also ordered 60 Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines to power the 30 Airbus A350 jets, , also to be covered by the long-term service program.

Rolls-Royce further reported that Emirates ordered 56 Trent 900 engines for the 14 Airbus A380s, though this agreement supersedes the previous deal with Emirates to supply engines for 52 A380 aircraft.

These are the first orders from Emirates for the A330 and A350 series. It currently operates 109 Airbus A380s, and 148 Boeing 777 long-range aircraft.

The Airbus A330neo deliveries will begin in 2021, and the A350-XWB deliveries will begin in 2024.

Emirates is the largest operator of the Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger aircraft, conceived to challenge the Boeing 747 for global long-distance routes. The first A380 entered commercial service in 2007, but like the 747 the series has been hampered by changes in airlines’ operating and cost strategies.