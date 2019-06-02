Embraer, WEG Cooperating for Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aircraft technology developer Embraer established a cooperation agreement with WEG to research and develop technologies for electric propulsion for aircraft. Specific terms of their partnership were not revealed. They indicated their research teams aim to develop "technologies that can generate opportunities for future evolutions of new aeronautical conﬁgurations, and the possibility of developing new market segments."

More specifically, the partnership aims to accelerate knowledge for technologies necessary to increase aircraft energy-efficiency, focusing on the use and integration of electric motors in propulsion systems.

Embraer designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft and systems for commercial, executive, and defense markets. WEG is an electric-electronic equipment company, mainly for industrial capital goods. It has developed motors and drives for electrification of vehicles, including an electrically driven light truck.

“Our powertrain technology, developed over years for tried-and-tested applications in trains, buses, trucks and boats, and in constant evolution, has paved the way for this exciting scientific and technological cooperation project,” according to Manfred Peter Johann, superintendent director of WEG Automation.

Both Embraer and WEG are headquartered in Brazil. According to their announcement, cooperated programs like theirs, combined with long-term incentive policies, enhance Brazil's intent to become a world leader in sustainable technologies.

“By creating this technological development agreement with WEG, we have combined more than 100 years of innovation from two leading companies in generating knowledge and strengthening the supply chain, as well as increasing Brazilian competitiveness in the global market,” stated Daniel Moczydlower, executive vice president of Engineering and Technology at Embraer.