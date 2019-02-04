Embraer Supplying More Regional Jets to SkyWest for $422M

Embraer has a new order nine E175 twin-engine jets from SkyWest Inc., a Utah-based airline holding company. The contract is valued at $422 million, according to the Brazilian aircraft OEM, and deliveries are set to begin this year.

SkyWest operates scheduled passenger airline services and an aircraft leasing company, with more than 2,500 daily flights carrying approximately 50 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines.

The Embraer E-Jet is a narrow-body, short- to medium-range aircraft, mainly for regional service. The E175 is one of four variants, in commercial operation since 2005, and typically seating up to 78 passengers in a single-class configuration, or 76 in a two-class arrangement. Each of the nine new aircraft ordered by SkyWest will have the 76-seat arrangement, and will be operated by SkyWest Airlines.

The E-Jet E2 is a successor version of the original E-Jet family in service since 2018. SkyWest placed the initial order for the E175-E2 aircraft (100 jets, and purchase rights for 100 more) at the 2013 Paris Air Show. The deliveries of those jets are set to begin in 2021.

The new order, which was placed earlier and included in Embraer’s recent order summary, follows SkyWest’s 2017 contract for 20 E175 aircraft. According to Embraer’s North American sales and marketing vice president Charlie Hillis, SkyWest has purchased a total of 158 E175 aircraft. The carrier also is set to be the launch customer for the new E175 E-2 model, in 2021.

“We’re pleased to continue adding new E175 aircraft under long-term contract to our increasingly efficient, agile, and flexible fleet,” stated the airline’s CEO and president, Chip Childs.