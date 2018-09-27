Embraer Lands $1.5B Order from Helvetic

Embraer SA drew a new contract to supply 12 E-190 E2 jets to Helvetic Airways, an order worth $730 million at list prices, the jet builder indicated. However, the terms include options for 12 additional aircraft, taking the potential contract value to $1.5 billion.

Switzerland-based Helvetic Airways serves destinations in Europe and Northern Africa, and operating a fleet of Embraer 190 and Fokker 100 narrow-body jets.

Embraer’s E-Jet E2 is an updated version of the E-Jet platform introduced in 2004. The newer version adopts the Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines, a new wing design, and improved avionics. It carries 120 to 146 passengers.

The E190-E2 is the first of three new versions of the E-Jets series, narrow-body aircraft seating 80 to 146 passengers. The first aircraft of the series made its commercial debut earlier this year for Widerøe, the Norwegian airline. Two more variants will be introduced through 2021.

For Helvetic, the first 12 E190-E2 aircraft will begin replacing Helvetic’s five Fokker 100s and seven E190s starting in late 2019. The replacement will be complete in autumn 2021. The purchase options for a further 12 aircraft (E190-E2 or E195-E2) will enable Helvetic Airways to grow according to market opportunities.