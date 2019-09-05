Boeing Wins $2.1B Cargo Jet Order from China Airlines

China Airlines finalized an estimated $2.1-billion contract for six Boeing 777 Freighter aircraft, reportedly to modernize its cargo fleet. That fleet currently is comprised of 18 Boeing 747-400F jets, making Taiwan-based China Airlines one of the world's largest 747 Freighter operators. The carrier plans to incorporate the "Triple-Sevens" as it introduces cargo service from Taipei to North America.

"Air cargo is an important part of our overall business and the introduction of these new 777 Freighters will play an integral role in our long-term growth strategy," stated China Airlines chairman Hsieh Su-Chien. "As we transition our freighter fleet to the 777Fs, this will enable us to deliver world-class services to our customers more efficiently and reliably."

Boeing noted that adding 777 Freighters to its cargo service will allow China Airlines to optimize maintenance and parts for the 10 777s in its passenger-jet fleet. The carrier currently operates 51 Boeing aircraft, including 10 777-300ERs (Extended Range), 19 Next-Generation 737s, four 747-400s, and 18 747 Freighters.

The 777 is the world’s largest twin-engine aircraft and is comparable in design (airframe, engines) to the second-generation 777-200 LR long-range jet, introduced in 2006. The aircraft that holds the world record for longest non-stop flights. The 777F has a maximum payload of 224,900 lbs. (102,000 kg) and has a range of 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 km.)

"With the global air-freight market forecasted to double over the next 20 years, the 777 Freighter's market-leading capabilities and economics will help China Airlines extend their network and grow their future cargo business," stated Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing.