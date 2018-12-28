Boeing, Lockheed Reveal High-Speed Military Chopper

A new military helicopter developed by Boeing Defense Space and Technology with Lockheed Martin Co.’s Sikorsky unit was unveiled this week. The SB>1 DEFIANT was designed and produced by Boeing and Sikorsky, as part of the U.S. Army's Joint Multi-Role technology demonstrator program.

Data collected in the demonstrator program will help the Army to develop requirements for new utility helicopters expected to enter service in the early 2030s.

According to the developers, SB>1 DEFIANT is a fully integrated aircraft designed for the U.S. Army attack and assault missions, and for the U.S. Marine Corps’ long-range transportation, infiltration and resupply missions. Reportedly, it flies at twice the speed and range of current conventional military helicopters.

Boeing and Sikorsky noted the new rotorcraft will provide a combination of speed, lift, range, maneuverability and agility.