Boeing, Korean Air in $6.3B Deal for 20 Dreamliners

Korean Air and Boeing Commercial Airplanes have finalized a contract for 20 new 787 Dreamliner twin-engine, wide-body aircraft, including 10 787-10s and 787-9s models — carrying a value of $6.3 billion at current list prices.

Korean Air also has an agreement to lease 10 further 787-10s from Air Lease Corporation, seeking to improve operating efficiencies and passenger comfort, according to Boeing. The carrier has 16 non-stop trans-Pacific routes to North America and currently operates 10 787-9 and 30 777 jets.

Korean Air, one of the largest transpacific carriers in Asia with 16 non-stop routes to North America, is adding the 787-10 to its long-haul fleet to complement its existing 787-9 and 777 airplanes.

The 787-9 seats up to 280 passengers in a three-class arrangement, with a range of over a 7,635 nautical miles (14,140 km / 8,786 miles.)

The 787-10 is the largest member of the twin-engine, wide-body Dreamliner series. It carries up to 330 passengers in a standard two-class configuration. The 787-10 has a range of 6,430 nautical miles (11,910 km / 7,400 miles.) According to the OEM, its "suite of new technologies and a revolutionary design" mean that the 787-10 offers the lowest operating cost per seat of any twin-aisle jet in service.

“As we continue to innovate our product offering, the 787 Dreamliner family will become the backbone of our mid-and long-haul fleet for many years to come,” stated Walter Cho, Korean Air chairman. “In addition to 25% improved fuel efficiency, the stretched 787-10 offers around 15% percent more space for passengers and cargo than our 787-9s, which will be critical to our long-term business goals.”