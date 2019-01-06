Menu
A319neo CFM test flight Airbus
The A319neo is the shortened-fuselage version of the A320neo narrow-body aircraft series, for 140-160 passengers in a two-cabin arrangement, or for long-range business jets.
News

Airbus "New Engine Option" Gains Dual Safety Certifications

Narrow-body A319neo with LEAP-1A engine earns FAA and EASA nods

The Airbus A319neo powered by the LEAP-1A engine recently earned certification by both the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Air Safety Agency (EASA). It means that all three "new engine option" versions of the narrow-body A320 series outfitted with the LEAP engine have gained certification by the two air safety authorities.

Airbus began developing the "neo" versions of its narrow-body A320 aircraft series as part of a program to achieve greater fuel-efficiency opportunities for commercial carriers. "Neo" versions of the A319, A320, and A321 jets are available with the CFM International LEAP-1A engine or the Pratt & Whitney PW1000G engine. These versions also have aerodynamic design improvements too, like "sharklet" wings, helping to achieve the targeted fuel-efficiency increases.

The LEAP engine series has been adopted by 86 carriers worldwide for more than 600 aircraft. CFM International, a joint-venture of GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines, reports the engine achieves a 15% improvement in fuel efficiency and reductions in CO2 emissions, engine noise, and NOx emissions.

The A320neo and A321neo have received FAA and EASA certification with both the CFM and Pratt & Whitney engine options.

The A319neo is the shortened-fuselage version of the A320neo narrow-body aircraft series, for 140-160 passengers in two-cabin arrangement, or for long-range business jets.

Airbus conducted the first flight for the A319neo in March 2017, and then proceeded to carry out a certification flight-test program for over 500 flight hours.

Certification testing for the ACJ319neo (Airbus Corporate Jet) variant will be carried out during the first half of 2019.

