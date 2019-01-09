Menu
Airbus Deliveries Set Record in 2018, but Orders Dropped

Deliveries of 800 aircraft for the year represent an 11% year-over-year increase, though orders for of new aircraft fell 32.6% from 2017 total, to 747

Airbus SE reported a total of 800 commercial aircraft delivered to 93 customers during 2018, an 11% increase over the 2017 delivery total, a new company record for annual deliveries. It was the 16th consecutive year that Airbus increased its annual delivery totals.

Earlier, rival jet-builder Boeing Co. reported it delivered 806 new aircraft during 2018, also a new record.

Most of the Airbus deliveries last year were from the A320 narrow-body series, 626 in total of which 386 were of the "neo" ("new engine option") versions. Of its larger jet plat forms, Airbus delivered 93 A350 XWB jets; 49 A330s; and 12 A380s.

Also, Airbus delivered 20 of its new A220 regional aircraft, the former Bombardier C-Series jets rebranded as Airbus products following the July 2018 consolidation of that program.

As for new orders, Airbus recorded 747 net orders last year versus 1,109 net orders during 2017, a 32.6% year-over-year decline.

The manufacturer did not report the value of this order total.

The new orders now bring the Airbus order backlog to 7,577 aircraft, which it called "a new industry record." At the end of the previous year, the Airbus backlog was 7,265 aircraft.

Boeing reported 893 new orders for aircraft during 2018.

“Despite significant operational challenges, Airbus continued its production ramp-up and delivered a record number of aircraft in 2018,” stated Guillaume Faury, president, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “I am equally pleased about the healthy order intake as it shows the underlying strength of the commercial aircraft market and the trust our customers are placing in us.”

