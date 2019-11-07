Airbus Commits to Expand in China

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury inked an agreement with China’s chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission by which it aims to increase production of A320 narrow-body jets and add A350 XWB completion for wide-body jets in that country. The Memorandum of Understanding on the Further Development of Industrial Cooperation sets a new target for 63 A320 aircraft per month by 2021, with the final assembly line at Tianjin (FAL Asia) on track to ramp up its production to six aircraft per month by the end of this year.

The A350 XWB program will be introduced at the Airbus Tianjin wide-body Completion and Delivery Centre (C&DC) in second half of 2020.

The C&DC is scheduled to deliver its first A350 aircraft by 2021, from Tianjin.

The MOU was signed in Beijing, with Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron in attendance.

“We attach great importance to our long-term strategic partnership with China and its aviation industry,” stated Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury. “Airbus is committed to serving this growth sector with the diverse portfolio it has to offer and we are committed to working with our Chinese partners to shape the future of the industry.”

Airbus forecasts China to become the world’s largest market for civil aviation, with a need for 7,560 new aircraft over the next 20 years.

The FAL Asia operation has been operating since September 2008, and has delivered 450 A320 jets to date from Tianjin to Chinese and Asian airlines.

The C&DC opened in September 2017 and is the first Airbus wide-body jet center outside Europe. It completes A330 aircraft produced in Europe for delivery in China, including cabin installation, aircraft painting, and production flight test, as well as customer acceptance and aircraft delivery.