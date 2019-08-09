$340M SkyWest Contract for More Embraer Jets

Jet-builder Embraer has a new contract with SkyWest Inc. for seven E175 jets in a 70-seat configuration, which SkyWest will operate for Delta Air Lines. The order has a value of $340 million, Embraer said, and deliveries will begin in Q4 2019.

This is the second order for E175 aircraft placed by SkyWest this year. The E175 is one of four variants of the Embraer E-Jet series, in commercial operation since 2005, and typically seating up to 78 passengers in a single-class configuration, or 76 in a two-class arrangement.

SkyWest Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. In total, it operates more than 2,500 daily flights including flights scheduled in partnership with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines.

The SkyWest fleet includes more than 100 Embraer E175s, a narrow-body, short- to medium-range aircraft, mainly for regional service. This is the second

“Since 2013, SkyWest has purchased more than 160 E175s, including these seven, in order to expand their large fleet of Embraer aircraft,” stated Charlie Hillis, vice president, Sales & Marketing, North America for Embraer Commercial Aviation.

According to SkyWest CEO and president Chip Childs, “The E175 continues to perform very well and is an important part of our growing fleet.”