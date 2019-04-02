$3.2B Jet Engine Order for CFM International

Jet-engine builder CFM International has a $3.2-billion contract to supply Viva Air and CFM International 100 turbofan engines of two different styles, to power 50 new A320 aircraft, beginning in 2020. The aircraft were ordered by Viva Air in 2017 in a step to modernize its VivaColombia and Viva Air Peru fleets.

The engine order includes 70 LEAP-1A engines to power 35 A320neo aircraft, and 30 CFM56-5B engines to power 15 A320ceo aircraft. It also covers aftermarket support contract for the LEAP-1A engines.

The A320 is a series of twin-engine, narrow-body aircraft with a range of 3,100-12,000 km (1,700 to 6,500 nmi.) It’s offered in two models, the A320neo ("new engine option") and the A320ceo ("current engine option".) Deliveries of the A320ceo aircraft to Viva Air began in 2018, and the first A320neo is schedule for delivery in 2020.

CFM is a joint venture of GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines, the French aircraft and aerospace group. Each partner manufactures the engines at its own production plants. The LEAP-1A is one of three variants for a family of high-bypass turbofan engines, and one of the options available to power the A320neo.

The CFM56-5B is an earlier generation high-bypass turbofan engine.

Viva Air also signed a Rate Per Flight Hour (RPFH) agreement with CFM Services for the A320neo fleet, by which CFM guarantees maintenance costs for the 70 LEAP-1A engines on a dollar-per-engine flight-hour basis, for 12 years.