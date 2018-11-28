You understand the urgency of creating a single digital thread connecting factories to back office financial functions, but are you aware of a related emerging trend called digital omni-commerce? Digital omni-commerce extends that digital thread to the sales process, linking production and financial systems to every sales channel--from in-person brick and mortar stores, customer sales representatives and direct sales to all aspects of ecommerce, such as websites, online marketplaces, mobile apps and social.

Learn why manufacturers must begin to digitally streamline every aspect of the buying process—research, product evaluations/comparisons, purchasing, delivery and aftermarket service—across all channels. The benefits go beyond meeting customers expectations to include solving workforce problems and perfecting the branding experience.

