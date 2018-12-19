Leveraging the data, insights, and connections of the IIoT allows manufacturers to create an entirely new B2B marketplace that transforms the passive purchasing process of the past into today's need for a real-time, transparent, e-commerce model. In the process, it enables plants and dealers to bridge the relationship far beyond the just transaction.

This e-book pulls together a broad range of articles arranged to help walk manufacturers through this transformation. From lessons on IIoT deployment to assessing its risks and rewards, from B2B purchasing models to servitization, it provides the full range of resources necessary to begin the journey from IIoT to the future of B2B commerce.

