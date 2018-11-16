Webinar: Manufacturing and Artificial Intelligence: How Computer Vision Drives ROI

Date: Thursday, December 6, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Manufacturing enterprises are quickly deploying AI solutions to stay ahead, but how to do scale these advances -- and where to begin -- remain elusive.

This talk, moderated by Levatas’ head of Data Science, will walk through how to perform human-in-the-loop analysis of unstructured data such as imagery and video footage, and how it could save businesses time and money. Using real examples in NLP and computer vision from other industries, you’ll see how it could be possible for your firm to take advantage of these cost-saving technologies in the near-future.

Join us and learn more about how AI solutions in manufacturing can improve your:

Production Process

Decision Making

ROI

We'll walk through what's needed and what kind of results other industries are seeing and what the potential is for this industry.

Speaker

Daniel Bruce, EVP Data Science & Analytics, Levatas

Daniel is an avid technology enthusiast with 15 years of experience designing and architecting software applications. He has led global software-development teams and delivered state-of-the-art solutions for brands such as HSBC, Penn Mutual, IBM, Cisco, and Dell. Passionate about corporate culture, Daniel is constantly uncovering creative ways to make Levatas a great place to work, which he joined in 2008. Leading a talented group of Data and Analytics specialists at Levatas, he continues to raise the bar in driving innovation and excellence for Levatas’ clients.

Daniel holds an M.S. in computer science from Cornell University where he studied machine learning, natural language processing, and artificial intelligence. He also earned a B.S. from University of Florida in mathematics with focuses in computer science and physics. Additionally, Daniel was a speaker at ITPalooza, the largest gathering of South Florida’s technology community. Outside work, he enjoys teaching, playing tennis, traveling, cooking, and spending time with his wife and three kids.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

