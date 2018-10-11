Menu
F-35B carrier-based version of the Joint Strike Fighter U.S. Dept. of Defense
The F-35B is the carrier-based version of the Joint Strike Fighter, designed for short take-off and vertical-landing (STOVL) on aircraft carriers and deployed by the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.
News

US Defense Dept Inspecting F-35s for Engine Defects

Over 320 Joint Strike Fighter jets grounded following September crash

The U.S. Dept. of Defense ordered a temporary halt to all flight operations for F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft until a fleet-wide inspection is completed of potentially faulty engine tubes. "If suspect fuel tubes are installed, the part will be removed and replaced. If known good fuel tubes are already installed, then those aircraft will be returned to flight status," according to a statement from the Pentagon's F-35 office.

More than 320 F-35s have entered service since the program launched in 2006. Reportedly, the inspections were to be completed within two days.

Related: Lockheed, DoD Agree on F-35 Price Cuts

The inspections were prompted by a crash of an F-35B aircraft in South Carolina, in September. The pilot ejected safely prior to the crash.

The F-35 is a single-engine, Stealth-enabled aircraft designed for deployment for ground attack and combat, available in three variants: F-35A, for conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL); F-35B, for short take-off and vertical-landing (STOVL); and the F-35C carrier-based variant for Catapult Assisted Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (CATOBAR) variant.

Related: Lockheed Hiring to Keep Up with F-35 Production Rate

The aircraft’s primary contractor is Lockheed Martin Corp., and the F-135 engine that powers it is supplied by Pratt & Whitney.

"We are actively partnering with the Pentagon's F-35 Joint Program Office, our global customers and Pratt & Whitney to support the resolution of this issue and limit disruption to the fleet," according to a Lockheed Martin statement.

The F-35 program has been widely criticized for its production and operating costs. The fleet-wide inspection is likely to add to the program critics’ list of objections. Earlier this month, the Defense Dept. and Lockheed Martin agreed to terms on the cost for the next series of F-35s, following protracted negotiations and a preliminary deal reached in mid-summer. The agreement is worth a reported $11.5 billion, but cuts unit costs for all three models of the F-35, allowing the Pentagon and the program’s primary contractor to proceed with long-term purchase plans for the program.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Boeing 737 assembly line
TransDigm Buys Esterline Technologies for $4B
Oct 10, 2018
heimatec GmbH SwissTooling promo image
Cutting Tool Demand Shows Manufacturing Up 13.9%
Oct 09, 2018
Index MS40-8 multispindle lathe
US Machine Tool Orders Surged Past $500M in August
Oct 08, 2018
Lockheed robot w/metal laser 3DP
Lockheed Applying Machine Learning to Improve 3DP
Oct 04, 2018