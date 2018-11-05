Menu
Sikorsky MH-53E SeaStallion Lockheed Martin
The Sokorsky H-53E is a heavy-lift helicopter used by the U.S. Marine Corps (CH-53E Super Stallion) and U.S. Navy (MH-53 Sea Dragon) to transport heavy material and supplies.
News

Sikorsky Draws Logistics Contract for USMC, USN Helicopters

Four-year, $717-million award for MRO and support for Super Stallion and Sea Dragon heavy-lift aircraft

The U.S. Dept. of Defense placed a $717-million, supply and logistics-support contract with Sikorsky for the U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion and U.S. Navy MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopters. Both are heavy-lift aircraft used to transport heavy material and supplies.

The four-year, performance-based contract includes repairs, overhauls, spares, obsolescence mitigation, and asset-management services. It will expand long-term support for the helicopters as they continue in service until the introduction of the replacement aircraft, the Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion.

The contract performance is based on material availability metrics, with additional incentives added for demand reductions, maintainability enhancements and aircraft readiness contributions, according to Lockheed Martin, which owns Sikorsky. The expanded, comprehensive arrangement covers additional readiness-critical components, including main and tail rotor blades, main gearbox, main rotor head, and flight control components, as well as accessories like refueling probe and cargo system components.

"We expect the expanded performance-based logistics to measurably improve material availability and reduce support cost while increasing overall aircraft readiness," stated Pierre Garant, Sikorsky senior program manager for U.S. Marine Corps In-Service Programs. "Our support infrastructure and past performance-based logistics successes will result in Sikorsky continuing to reliably provide mission support critical to the warfighter."

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GE Additive GEnx PDOS bracket
GE Starting Mass Production for 3DP Engine Bracket
Nov 04, 2018
Ford, VW Reportedly Talking Autonomous, EV Development
Oct 31, 2018
Delta A220-100
Delta Takes First Delivery of New Airbus Series
Oct 30, 2018
Primetals billet caster
World Steel Production Inching Upward, Again
Oct 29, 2018