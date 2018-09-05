Rolls-Royce Offering Hybrid Propulsion for Ships

Rolls-Royce announced a new series of integrated MTU hybrid propulsion systems for ships, as well as work boats, ferries, patrol boats, and yachts, in a power range from 1,000 to 4,000 kW per powertrain. The new MTU hybrid system (incorporating Series 2000 engines) will be tested in a yacht in 2019, followed by a wider launch in 2020.

“The combination of diesel engines and electric motors, in addition to batteries, will offer our customers significant benefits in a variety of marine applications. The most important being efficiency, environmental compatibility and the flexibility of the propulsion system,” stated Knut Müller, who heads the Marine and Government Business at MTU, the industrial combustion engine division of Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “With the aid of a modular system, we will make integrated hybrid propulsion systems available that are tailored to the customer’s specific requirements.”

Rolls emphasized the performance-flexibility and power-savings potential for the new hybrid propulsion system, for example, precision maneuvering via electric motor power and powerful towing capability via diesel engines, for tug boats. For yachts or passenger ships, the combination of power sources would provide cruising comfort with reduced noise and low emissions.

Hybrid propulsion also offers the prospect of lower operating costs, according to Rolls.

Complete hybrid propulsion systems will consist of MTU internal combustion engines, electric drive modules, transmission systems, batteries, and monitoring and control systems, along other electronic components.

The systems will be offered in a variety of power ranges to suit individual customer requirements.