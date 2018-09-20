Rolls-Royce Expands Industrial Gas Engine Series

Rolls-Royce Power Systems is introducing a V-line version of the B33:45 liquid fuel and B36:45 gas engine series, launched for the power-generation market three years ago. The new offerings include 12-, 16-, and 20-cylinder versions, while the inline versions are available as 6-, 8-, and 9-cylinder engines. According to Rolls, at 600 kW per cylinder, the new engines offer a 20% increase in power per cylinder compared to their predecessor engines.

The OEM also noted the engines sets a new standard for power and efficiency, with low fuel consumption and low emissions for NOx, CO 2 , SOx, and particulates.

The B33:45 liquid fuel and B36:45 gas engines are based on a modular design with common core components. This means that operators are able to convert their unit from natural gas to liquid fuels, or vice versa, with minimal downtime. “This is especially beneficial in countries with transitioning fuel options,” Rolls-Royce noted.

Also, the new engines are applicable to different operational modes, including baseload, grid balancing, load following, and peaking. Waste heat and CO 2 can be recycled efficiently for use in industrial processes, district heating, air conditioning, or to drive a combined cycle. “The Powergen market is a very important part of our business. Over the last two years we have increased our customer base significantly, both in Asia and the rest of the world,” according to Peter Headland, head of customer business for Bergen Engines AS, part of Rolls-Royce Power Systems that supplies industrial engines. “We believe this new power plant platform will be in high demand, especially in the Asian market where many of our customers have access to LNG or natural gas.”

The B36:45V20 will be the first variant available in the new V-series, and the first two engines are planned to be installed as an extension to an existing Rolls-Royce 37-MWe combined heat and power plant in Czech Republic.