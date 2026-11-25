Boeing Defense has been assigned $2.8 billion by the U.S. Air Force to deliver 15 KC-46A Pegasus tankers by June 30, 2030. This award represents Lot 13 of the mid-air refueling aircraft, and is the latest modification of a contract initially in 2011.

“We’re grateful for the trust the U.S. Air Force continues to place in our team,” stated Boeing’s KC-46 program vice president Jake Kwasnik. “The KC-46 plays an important role in enabling military operations around the world, and we look forward to building on that partnership while staying focused on delivering on our commitments to support the warfighter.”

The Boeing KC-46A Pegasus is a twin-engine, widebody transport built for the U.S. Air Force and allied nations. It is equipped with a centerline, fly-by-wire refueling boom capable of transferring up to 1,200 gallons per minute; as well as hose-and-drogue systems (centerline drogue system plus two wing aerial refueling pods, so that an aircraft is available to refuel USAF, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and allied aircraft on the same mission without reconfiguring on the ground.

The OEM also offers operational support and sustainment service for the KC-46A fleet.

Boeing noted that 203 KC-46As have been supplied or are under contract now since its introduction in 2011. The initial deliveries were made in 2019.

The manufacturer detailed that KC-46A's rapid reconfigurability allows it to support a range of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.