Embraer signed an extension to the heavy-maintenance agreement covering Envoy Air’s E-Jet commercial aircraft fleet in the U.S., meaning that the regional carrier’s Embraer 170 and Embraer 175 jets will continue to have maintenance services performed at Embraer MRO centers in Macon, Ga., and Fort Worth, Tex.

The value and length of the extended agreement were not announced.

Embraer’s Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul services include lifecycle maintenance, component management, modifications, and digital predictive support for commercial, executive, and defense aircraft. Its MRO network combines 13 Embraer-owned service centers and over 80 authorized service centers worldwide.

Flying under the American Eagle brand, Envoy is among the largest regional airlines in North America, serving 170 cities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. It is a wholly owned American Airlines subsidiary with a fleet comprised entirely of Embraer E-Jets. Specifically, it has 43 Embraer 170s (65 seats) and 146 175s (76 seats), with more deliveries on track through 2027 that will add 35 more E175 aircraft.

Embraer E-Jets are regional aircraft powered by twin General Electric CF34-8E turbofan engines. The E170 can carry up to 78 passengers in a single-class arrangement, and has a range of 2,150 nautical miles (2,470 miles /3,982 km.)

As reported by the Brazilian supplier, the expanded scope of the MRO agreement raises the maintenance service capacity dedicated to Envoy’s requirements. “This understanding provides Envoy with supplemental maintenance services to support our growing E-Jet fleet,” according to Envoy SVP - Corporate Services John Nicks

Last year Embraer opened the Fort Worth MRO center, where it is investing a reported $70 million in a development that will continue to be expanded over the coming year. That ongoing expansion is expected to increase Embraer's service capacity for U.S.-based E-Jet operators by more than 50%.

Frank Stevens, Embraer’s VP - Global MRO Centers, stated “Envoy plays an important role in the continued success of the E-Jet program. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to operational excellence and enables us to continue delivering OEM-backed MRO solutions that enhance reliability, maximize aircraft availability and support Envoy’s growth.”