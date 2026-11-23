Lockheed Martin Corp. has a new, $330.6-million U.S. Navy assignment to proceed with long-lead materials and component purchases for 75 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft. This order anticipates production of jets for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Navy in Lot 22 in that fighter jet program, following a similar award to purchase long-lead materials and components for 22 F-35s for the Pentagon’s foreign military sales customers.

While the aircraft are assembled at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Fort Worth, Tex., the acquisition efforts are disbursed through the program’s extensive supply chain. The Pentagon contract announcement notes the award will fund purchasing activity mainly in Fort Worth, but also in El Segundo and San Diego, Calif.; Orland, Fla.; Baltimore, Md.; Nashua, N.H.; Warton, England; and Cameri, Italy. The purchases will continue to be funded through December 2030.

Full production contract negotiation and definitization for Lot 22 is scheduled to begin in 2027, with initial aircraft deliveries beginning in 2030. F-35 program costs continue to be a point of controversy for the government officials and the aircraft’s top suppliers.

The F-35 is a series of fighter jets deployed for ground attack and combat, and available in three variants – for the USAF, USMC, USN, and defense forces of more than a dozen other nations. The current award is a modification to a contract issued in November 2024 outlining production of Lots 20, 21, and 22 of the F-35, the first of which has entered into production now.

Lots 20-22 will be the first F-35 production lots to incorporate the various hardware and software updates planned as part of the F-35 Block 4 update – which will introduce more than 80 improved capabilities meant to keep the F-35 competitive against emerging threats, including improved sensors, sensor fusion, and expanded weapon capabilities. The current stage of the process is referred to as the Technology Refresh 3, which involves new data processors and expanded memory for enhanced mission processing, targeting, navigation, and communications.

Full production contract negotiation and definitization for Lot 22 is scheduled to begin in 2027, with initial aircraft deliveries beginning in 2030. F-35 program costs continue to be a point of controversy for the government officials and the aircraft’s top suppliers.