Ford Motor Co. recently started manufacturing its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) prismatic batteries during October, and this week began shipping batteries from its BlueOval Battery Park Michigan in Marshall, Mich., to the Louisville, Ken., Assembly Plant. The batteries will be the power source for prototypes of Ford’s Fathom electric pickup truck, due to be available in Q4 2027.

The start-up in Michigan makes Ford the first North American automaker to manufacture LFP batteries, which are the market standard for Chinese electric vehicles and are gaining preference outside China, based on affordability, compatibility with lighter vehicle design, thermal stability, faster charging capability, and longer cycle life.

Ford maintains that the lower material costs as well as design changes that integrate the LFP battery pack into its new unibody vehicle design, and consolidating electrical/sensing connections into a single flexible circuit board will contribute to lowering EV costs.

The BlueOval Battery Park plant is reported to be a $3-billion project covering 2 million-sq.ft. and rated for up to 20 gigawatt-hours/year of production, or 40 battery cells per minute, which will support not only EV battery programs but also Ford’s plans for stationary energy-storage systems. It’s projected to employ up to 1,700 at peak production.

Starting three years ago, Ford shifted its EV battery emphasis from nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC / NCM) chemistry to the LFP option, aiming to lower battery costs and reduce reliance on nickel and cobalt, but also to expand the batteries’ availability for energy storage applications.

The LFP battery manufacturing process in use at the Michigan plant is under license from a Chinese firm, CATL, which has drawn some criticism for the automaker.

“If we want to get to being able to produce affordable EVs in the United States, we need to also do it the fastest way possible,” Ford vice president for advanced development projects Alan Clarke told CNBC. “CATL being the biggest in the world means that they’re the best supplier to get us that technology and help us learn ourselves how to produce LFP cells.”