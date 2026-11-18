U.S. machine shops and other manufacturers continued to increase their cutting tool purchases during September, with shipments for the month totaling $287.6 million a 3.2% increase over August purchases and 29.6% over September 2025 totals. Cutting tools are considered “the primary consumable” used by manufacturing operations across multiple sectors - automotive, aerospace, construction, defense, energy, and other industrial products - making cutting tool purchases a reliable index of overall activity.
Through nine months of 2026 purchasing date, cutting tool shipments have totaled $2.32 billion, 23.2% more than during January-September 2025.
These results are compiled by AMT - the Assn. for Manufacturing Technology and the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute for their monthly Cutting Tool Market Report.
Confirming the CTMR evidence of sustained industrial activity is the Institute for Supply Management’s Purchasing Managers Index registering 55.5 for the month of October, a series for which any reading above 50 is indicative of growth. It is the tenth consecutive month for growth on that index.
The CTMR data reflects current manufacturing activity, but AMT’s other monthly series on machining capital equipment orders is also running at record levels, forecasting future high-volume activity.
“Every month is a new record,” according to Jack Burley, chairman of AMT’s Cutting Tool Product Group and president of cutting tool manufacturer Big Daishowa.
“Although the cost of carbide raw materials has come back down some and stabilized, there is still uncertainty in the market around availability,” Burley continued, referring to the ongoing shortages of tungsten-carbide alloy, and the inflationary effect that has had on cutting tool products.
But Burley acknowledged that other factors are working in parallel to drive up cutting tool purchases. “Tooling companies are still working hard to keep up with market demand while also trying to replenish inventory. There remains speculation that a main driver of the record-breaking numbers is AI, semiconductor, and data center investment, resulting in record backlogs for companies that support this construction.”