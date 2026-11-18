U.S. machine shops and other manufacturers continued to increase their cutting tool purchases during September, with shipments for the month totaling $287.6 million a 3.2% increase over August purchases and 29.6% over September 2025 totals. Cutting tools are considered “the primary consumable” used by manufacturing operations across multiple sectors - automotive, aerospace, construction, defense, energy, and other industrial products - making cutting tool purchases a reliable index of overall activity.

Through nine months of 2026 purchasing date, cutting tool shipments have totaled $2.32 billion, 23.2% more than during January-September 2025.

These results are compiled by AMT - the Assn. for Manufacturing Technology and the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute for their monthly Cutting Tool Market Report.

Confirming the CTMR evidence of sustained industrial activity is the Institute for Supply Management’s Purchasing Managers Index registering 55.5 for the month of October, a series for which any reading above 50 is indicative of growth. It is the tenth consecutive month for growth on that index.