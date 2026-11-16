Canada Charges Stellantis Over Plant Closing

The tariff dispute between Canada and the United States has caught automaker Stellantis in an unwelcome position. Canada’s Federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly charged Stellantis with default on a 2022 federal funding agreement, claiming the company breached its contract by transferring Jeep Compass assembly from Brampton, Ont., to Belvedere, Ill., and “pausing” that plant without placing a new vehicle program there.

Stellantis has said it will return a C$24-million government grant, which had been extended to help fund retooling of the Ontario plant.

Canada’s government maintains that Stellantis must repay hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of federal subsidies provided over several years for retooling efforts at the Ontario plant.

Minister Joly's declaration of default gives Stellantis 30 days to take corrective action or face termination of the 2022 agreement, which could result in the government suing the automaker to recover its subsidies to the plant, with interest.

Stellantis made the decision to end Jeep production at Brampton and cancel a retooling program last year following the imposition of U.S. tariffs on Canada-built vehicles, but Canada’s retort had been delayed until the automaker’s announcement last week that it will sell the plant to Roshel, a Canadian defense technology business, for an undisclosed price.

Roshel manufactures armored vehicles, and stated it plans to create a “center of excellence for advanced manufacturing” there, in line with Canada’s Defense Industrial Strategy.

“While our decision to sell the plant represents a change from the original plans for Brampton, the agreement we have advanced with a Canadian manufacturer provides a path to return the facility to productive industrial use, create new jobs with priority hiring consideration for Brampton workers and secure a long-term future for the site,” according to Trevor Longley, Stellantis Canada CEO, in a published statement.

The U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods have had consequential effects on the manufacturing sector there. In automaking alone, the U.S. enforces a 25% tariff on non-USMCA-compliant finished vehicles and automotive parts imported from Canada. Also, vehicles that contain at least 50% U.S. content under USMCA rules face a reduced 12.5% tariff, while compliant auto parts remain tariff-free.

Additionally, steel and aluminum imports from Canada are subject to a 50% surcharge imposed under the Section 232 national security provision.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney strongly criticized Stellantis sale of the Brampton plant, and claimed the Roshel acquisition provides only a partial resolution for Stellantis workers unemployed by the plant closing.