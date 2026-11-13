Northrop Joins High-Speed Drone Jet Team

Northrop Grumman struck a “strategic teaming agreement” with hypersonic aircraft developer Hermeus, to integrate its advanced mission systems and autonomy technology into the high-speed, uncrewed aircraft that Hermeus is developing. The schedule for their collaboration is linked to the development roadmap and flight testing program for that new aircraft, which itself is tied to a $219-million U.S. Defense Innovation Unit contract.

The Pentagon is working to accelerate availability of new weapons classes, specifically autonomous systems, and Northrop stated it aims to contribute to that fast-track effort with “combat‑proven mission systems and ‘ready‑now’ electronic warfare, communication, sensing and autonomy expertise”.

“Defense technology needs to evolve faster than ever before, because our customers need solutions now. Together, we’re giving the military a new operational edge by putting advanced mission kits on aircraft built to move beyond supersonic speeds,” stated Kyle Mimken, program manager at Northrop Grumman, working on these new solutions.

In September Northrop established a new research center to develop advanced solid rocket motor (SRM) and hypersonic air-breathing propulsion technologies for U.S. and allied defense programs.

Hermeus is an aerospace and defense technology developer established in 2018 to produce hypersonic aircraft. Its Quarterhorse Mk 1unmanned supersonic aircraft completed its first flight in May 2025, and a second-generation aircraft (Quarterhorse Mk 2.1) completed its first flight in May of this year.

The DIU-backed flight tests will continue through 2027.

The Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 broke the sound barrier (reaching Mach 1.21) on its third test flight. It is built with an aluminum airframe and remotely piloted, and is considered a critical step in validating high-Mach technologies, structural thermal limits, and autonomous flight controls.

The aircraft is powered by a Pratt & Whitney F100 afterburning low-bypass turbofan fighter jet engine, the same engine installed in the U.S. Air Force F-15 and F-16 fighter aircraft. Recently, Pratt extended a production license agreement authorizing Hermeus to manufacture its F100-PW-229 engines.