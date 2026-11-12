Toyota Bringing Mini Utility Trucks to US

Toyota Motor North America is introducing a new mini-service vehicle to the U.S. market, with assembly slated at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana in the second half of 2027. The plant at Princeton, Ind., will be updated with a $34-million investment, and the new production program will add approximately 50 new jobs, Toyota reported.

Toyota recently defined a new organizational vision, part of which involves transitioning from an automotive manufacturing business to one that offers "mobility” technologies.

The platform for introducing the new vehicle will be a revived Scion series, which the automaker described as “a ‘freedom lab built around bold ideas, curiosity and possibility. … Scion by Toyota will learn and evolve through new vehicle concepts, designs, capabilities, and experiences that could help shape the future of Toyota mobility.”

The new vehicle will be called the Scion KEI-01, based on a typical Japanese kei (or keijidōsha, meaning "light vehicle") truck and targeted at urban delivery operators, municipal and campus services, or famers. With a 660-cc three-cylinder gas engine and continuously variable transmission, it will be a part-time four-wheel drive vehicle for primarily road service, having top speed of 25 mph.

The KEI-01 measures about 11 feet long and less than 5 feet wide, with a cab-over-engine layout to maximize the bed space for a 600-lbs carrying capacity.

The vehicles will be built from kits imported by Toyota from Japan, and as such they will be configured for left-hand driving, comparable to postal trucks. Re-engineering the steering column, dashboard, pedals, and mechanical components for left-hand drive would add significant tooling costs

Re-engineering the steering column, dashboard, pedals, and mechanical components for left-hand drive would add significant tooling costs to the kits. Toyota has not indicated its planned production volume for the KEI-01, though it is described as a niche offering for a selected network of current dealers.

Toyota introduced the new vehicle as the first entry in a revived Scion brand, “built around curiosity, possibility, and the freedom to explore mobility in new ways.”

Two more variants of the new Scion brand were identified: the SxS Concept gas-electric utility vehicle, and the BKE Concept collapsible electric “micromobility bike.” No manufacturing schedule or production plans were presented for those future products.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana has produced more than 8 million vehicles since manufacturing started there in 1998. Currently the plant has nearly 7,400 workers, and assembles several SUV models: the Toyota Grand Highlander and Grand Highlander Hybrid; Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid; Toyota Sienna Hybrid; and Lexus TX SUV.