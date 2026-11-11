Boeing Plans Job Cuts as Production Slows

Boeing is set to reduce its workforce by about 5% in the coming weeks in order to scale back its production rate as it works through assembly bottlenecks, particularly for the 737 MAX program. The layoffs are expected to affect the Boeing narrow-body assembly operations in Renton, Wash., though assembly rates for the 787 Dreamliner wide-body aircraft reportedly have been slowed too.

No estimate on the number of jobs at risk has been provided. The downsizing will begin to be implemented in December, through natural attrition followed by involuntary layoffs.

"As shared in our third-quarter earnings, we need to reset the pace of our production rate ramps to provide our factories and supply chain partners additional time to achieve stability," Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope wrote in a memo to Boeing workers. "Adjusting our production schedules and reducing aircraft output puts us in an overstaffed position."

Boeing Commercial Airplanes delivered 161 aircraft in Q3 2026, and 524 YTD. It closed the period with backlog of 6,976 aircraft orders, which it estimates represent a value of $612 billion.

Over the past 12 months Boeing has been expanding 737 MAX production to begin filling an extensive backlog of orders. After restricting the production rate during 2024-2025, the Federal Aviation Administration last year authorized Boeing to increase its output to 47 aircraft per month.

Boeing has consistently targeted a higher output, but recently Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said the higher target rate of 52 jets/month would not be reached until the second half of 2027.

When commenting on Boeing’s Q3 earnings Ortberg told investors that stabilizing production is taking longer than expected, and citing aircraft wings as specific problem in the workflow.

The new job cuts follow the approval of a new four-year labor agreement by Boeing engineers and technicians. Early in 2025, Boeing laid off an estimated 17,000 workers in a corporate downsizing plan.