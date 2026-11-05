Boeing Draws Record Order for 737 MAX-10

Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd., a Dublin-based jet-leasing firm, finalized a record order with Boeing for 140 of its 737 MAX-10 aircraft, the largest variant of that narrow-body jet series. Unofficially estimated at up to $18 billion, it is the largest 737 MAX order placed to date by a lessor, Boeing noted.

The 737 MAX 10, which earned FAA certification last month after several years of anticipation, has drawn 230 orders from leasing firms since the start of this year, according to Boeing. With this booking, Avolon has 243 orders in place for future deliveries of 737 MAX jets.

The 737 MAX-10 has an estimated book value of $130 million per aircraft, though the value of commercial aircraft orders is rarely public knowledge, due to the high rate of discounts on multi-aircraft orders, and factors such as customization or the value of purchase options on future orders.

"We continue to see strong demand for new technology aircraft, and this order further strengthens our long-term delivery pipeline,” stated Avolon CEO Andy Cronin. He pointed to the 737-10’s combination of high capacity and “outstanding economics” that make it “one of the most attractive aircraft in its class."

The MAX-10 has a range of up to 3,100 nautical miles (5,749 km/3,567 miles) and seats up 230 passengers. Boeing frequently notes that the 737 MAX series’ 14-20% reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions compared to the previous 737 Next-Generation series.

The OEM also reports that the 737 MAX “is a cornerstone of most lessors' portfolios”. Cronin added, "This agreement enhances our ability to support airline growth and fleet renewal well into the next decade, while further strengthening our long-standing partnership with Boeing."

Avolon owns a fleet of 1,092 aircraft and leases jets to 138 airlines in 62 countries.

"As long-term travel demand is expected to remain strong, we stand ready to support lessors expanding their single-aisle portfolios with fuel-efficient jets that can operate across diverse route networks," according to Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing.