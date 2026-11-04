Lockheed Increasing Missile Capacity, Again

Lockheed Martin is starting a $420-million expansion at its missile manufacturing operations in Camden, Ark. The effort will increase production capacity for multiple missile systems supplied to the U.S. and allied defense forces, including the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 interceptor missiles, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptors, and Precision Strike Missiles.

The news was announced by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

According to Lockheed, the program will be carried out over five years and will increase employment there by 650. Currently, the 2.2-million-square-foot Lockheed Martin Camden Operation has approximately 1,100 workers, and produces seven missile types - PAC-3, THAAD, PrSM, ATACMS, GMLRS, HIMARS, and M270.

It is the second expansion project announced this year for the Arkansas plant, and one of a series of steps in progress by Lockheed to increase and accelerate missile system production. In January, the company broke ground there for its new Munitions Acceleration Center, aiming to quadruple THAAD interceptor output from 96 to 400 per year, adopting robotics and digital manufacturing for the process.

The same plant is more than tripling PAC-3 interceptor production from 600 to 2,000 annually.

Along with the Camden operation, Lockheed manufactures the missiles at plants in Dallas, Tex., and Sunnyvale, Calif., and it has a new plant under construction now in Troy, Ala.

"Lockheed Martin is investing at unprecedented speed and scale to expand manufacturing capacity and deliver the critical capabilities our warfighters need, faster," stated Camden general manager Adam Bailey. "For more than four decades, Camden has played a vital role in strengthening our nation's defense, and this investment marks another significant step in accelerating production, advancing next-generation manufacturing and creating 650 new jobs."