GE Supplying Engines for USN Combat Ships

GE Aerospace has drawn orders to supply eight LM2500 marine gas turbine engines for two U.S. Navy Flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, specifically the USS Ray Mabus (DDG 147) and USS Robert R. Ingram (DDG 149).

Those future vessels will be built by Huntington Ingalls Industries (DDG 147) and General Dynamics Electric Boat (DDG 149.)

The DDG 147 is in its pre-construction and authorization phases, while the construction contract for DDG 149 was awarded in May 2026. Neither vessel has a formal construction nor launch date yet.

The Flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is the USN’s most technologically advanced version of that combat-tested ship series, now incorporating greater sensor power and computing capability, designed to replace cruisers and counter integrated air and missile defense threats.

Outfitted with the Aegis Combat System for tracking and guiding missiles, and supplied with multiple missile varieties, the destroyers are able to stage surface-to-air strikes, tactical land strikes, antisubmarine warfare, and anti-surface warfare. The destroyers are able to perform as primary air defense commanders for carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups.

The first Flight III Arleigh Burke-class vessel of the series was commissioned in 2023, and the USN has ordered up to 25 ships to date.

Each ship is powered by four LM2500 marine engines, an aeroderivative gas turbine engine designed and built by GE Aerospace in Evendale, Ohio. It has a simple-cycle, two-shaft design that allows ships to rapidly accelerate from a dead stop to high speeds (over 30 knots/34.5 mph) and shift between cruising and sprint mode.

The cost of the GE LM2500 marine gas turbine engine varies significantly according to the design variants, though estimates range rage from $15 million to $18 million. Based on U.S. Navy procurement contracts and commercial marine pricing guidelines, the cost for a complete set of four engines for a single destroyer could range from $44 million to $68 million.

"These orders reflect the strength of our long-standing partnership with the U.S. Navy and the confidence they place in the LM2500 platform," GE Aerospace Marine Engines & Systems Asha Belarski, vice president & general manager. "We're investing in the people and capacity behind this engine, so the Arleigh Burke class continues to have the reliable power that has defined its performance for decades."