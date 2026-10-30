$500M Aerospace Machining Expansion Starting

Honeywell Aerospace is starting a $500-million expansion of its manufacturing operations in Tempe, Ariz., aiming to address rising demand for precision aerospace components from commercial and defense aviation customers. It also will counter supply-chain complications and component shortages that reportedly have slowed productivity in the aerospace sector.

Established in June as a spin-off of the Honeywell Technologies multi-industrial conglomerate organization, Honeywell Aerospace has its global headquarters in the Phoenix suburb. Its products include advanced motion control and mechanical actuation systems; thermal management and cooling subsystems; high-performance environmental control systems; specialized sensors, transducers, and air data systems that measure altitude, airspeed, and angle of attack; navigation and guidance components; and various critical subsystems and hardware for military defense programs, flight control infrastructure, and specialized radar or threat-detection electronics.

The 300,000-square foot operation Honeywell Aerospace is building “will create supply chain resilience by adding internal complex machining capability,” according to its announcement.

Its new production capabilities will comprise an “end-to-end digital thread,” including integrated digital production systems, modular robotics, automated inspection, and digital twins powered by an.

"Demand for technology from Honeywell Aerospace continues to accelerate across both commercial and defense markets, and this major investment ensures we can continue delivering for our customers while unlocking long-term growth for our shareholders," stated president and CEO Jim Currier.

Specifically, these new manufacturing operation will establish “more vertically integrated production” for advanced actuation systems and vapor cycle cooling subsystems, it explained.

The schedule calls for the new plant to open in late 2028, eventually employing about 600 workers.