Air Freight Market Forecast for 3.5% AAG

Boeing issued a 20-year forecast for the freighter segment of the commercial aircraft market, identifying an 3.5% average annual growth rate air-cargo traffic - resulting in global fleet expansion of 67%, from 2,395 cargo jets in service in 2025 to 4,010 such aircraft by 2045. The bi-annual World Air Cargo Forecast identified a parallel expansion in the global fleet, with the volume of traffic doubling over the respective 20-year periods.

Airbus recently presented its own 20-year market forecast for the global air-freight market, projecting average annual traffic growth of +3.9% and new aircraft deliveries of 42,060.

The expansion in cargo traffic will be driven by three major factors: time-sensitive shipments for advanced manufacturing and AI hardware; a continuing rise in e-commerce volumes; a diversifying supply chains, as carriers adapt route networks to changing trade routes and geopolitical disturbances.

Both Boeing and Airbus have healthy order backlogs for cargo aircraft. Boeing lists 38 unfilled orders for its current-generation 777 Freighter, and 74 for the 767 aircraft (production of which is winding down this year.) The OEM expects to introduce its new 777X commercial jet and its 777-8F cargo variant.

Airbus lists 115 orders for cargo jets on its books, and its forthcoming A350F freighter aircraft recently completed its first test flight.

The global air-cargo market also demands narrow-body aircraft, including converted 737, A320, and Embraer E-Jet series passenger jets.

Boeing’s current forecast projects commercial carriers will need 2,930 new and converted freighters over the coming two decades to support traffic growth and replace retiring airplanes. About 55% of those new deliveries will add new capacity, and about 67% of those new deliveries will be converted passenger airplanes and the remainder will be new-production freighters.

"Air cargo's adaptability and speed are strategic advantages enabling reliable transport, dynamic rerouting and critical support for evolving supply chains," stated Boeing v.p.-commercial marketing, Darren Hulst. "As global trade patterns change and demand for time-sensitive, high-value goods grows, dedicated freighters will remain essential to global commerce."