GM Converting SUV Plant for Hybrids

General Motors announced a $750-million capital investment plan for the SUV assembly plant in Lansing, Mich., to prepare that location for hybrid-electric vehicles. Although the automaker indicated that the models and timing of the new production program would be revealed later, it’s understood that those hybrids will be new versions of the Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia. Those are the same models now produced at the Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant, in their internal combustion engine versions.

The total value of the conversion is not confirmed. GM is working with the U.S. Dept. of Energy to restructure a previously awarded Domestic Manufacturing Conversion Grant. DOE awarded $500 million to GM for Lansing Grand River Assembly in 2024, as part of a program to help automakers transition away from internal combustion engines and fund production lines for hybrids, plug-in hybrids, EVs, and fuel-cell vehicles.

“Lansing’s strength starts with its people. Their skill and experience are why we continue to invest here,” stated Mike Trevorrow, senior vice president, Global Manufacturing. “We’re building on what this team does well today while preparing for what customers will need in the years ahead.”

GM noted the new investment will raise its commitment to the Lansing region to $2 billion, following the previously announced plan to revamp the Lansing Grand River Assembly plant for future production of a new, gas-powered Cadillac CT5.

GM offers just one hybrid vehicle now, the Corvette E-Ray hybrid, and reportedly is under pressure from its dealer network to respond to heavy consumer demand for hybrid models. Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia Motors each have several hybrid vehicles available for U.S. car buyers.

Reportedly, in a recent earnings call with investors, GM CEO Mary Barra indicated that the automaker’s hybrid technologies have already been funded in its engineering budget.

Barra has stressed a pragmatic approach to hybrid propulsion, with a heavy focus on user-friendly powertrain scaling to balance cost, weight, and real-world fuel economy without foregoing the towing and cargo capabilities that SUV buyers expect.

The expected GM hybrid technology will be link internal combustion engines with modular electric drive units. The systems will use electric motor-generators tied into the transmission or drivetrain architecture, to provide torque during acceleration and allow for low-speed electric-only driving or low-load coasting.