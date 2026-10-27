Audi to Build $4B US Plant

Volkswagen Group subsidiary Audi AG will build a new manufacturing plant near Macon, Ga., the first in the U.S. for the German luxury brand. The $4-billion project is scheduled to get underway in 2027, establishing about 4,500 jobs and project to begin manufacturing early in the 2030s.

Audi has no manufacturing capacity in the U.S. at the present time, relying on imports for all of its domestic sales - and subjecting it to heavy tariffs under current U.S. trade policies. The automaker sold 164,942 vehicles in the U.S. in 2025, -16% fewer than in 2024. In its announcement of the Georgia project Audi described it as “part of a long-term strategy for profitable growth.”

“We have much greater ambitions for Audi in America,” stated Gernot Döllner, Audi AG chairman of the Board of Management. “The United States is one of the world's most important premium markets, and we have not yet realized our full potential. We are determined to change that - with premium products, a stronger brand and a competitive local production base. This is about building a stronger Audi business in America - not only about building a factory.”

That announcement indicated the new plant will produce up to 200,000 vehicles annually, which reportedly will include the Audi Q7, Q8 and Q9, all midsized to large SUV and CRV models. Audi detailed that the plant will be designed to fulfill its “future manufacturing requirements, with a focus on efficiency, flexibility and the ability to respond to evolving customer needs and market demand.”

It’s unknown what incentives may have been extended to the automaker by the state. However, Georgia is becoming a more important center for automotive production, with assembly plants for Kia Motors and Hyundai Motor Group, an electric vehicle battery plant for SK Battery America, numerous automotive Tier 1 and Tier 2 supplier plants, and U.S. headquarters sites for Porsche Cars North America and Mercedes-Benz USA.

Georgia is also the site of Rivian’s $5-billion EV manufacturing plant project.

“Georgia has built a reputation as a place where global companies come to shape the future of their industries,” Gov. Brian P. Kemp stated. “Audi’s decision to establish its first American manufacturing plant here is another defining moment in that journey.”