Big Picture Hides Two Trends in Global Steel Output

Global steel production fell -1.3%, or 1.8 million metric tons, from August to September, finishing the month at 142.4 million metric tons across 70 nations tracked by the World Steel Assn. It was the fourth consecutive month of declining output, though in

The new total is virtually even (-0.2%) with the September 2025 result, and brings the year-to-date production total to 1.37 million metric tons, or -0.7% less than the January-September 2025 result.

These results are consistent with World Steel’s recent Short Term Outlook report on global steel consumption, wherein it forecast 2026 demand would remain “essentially unchanged” at 1.72 billion metric tons for 2026.

The same forecast called for a 1.7% year-over-year rise in global steel consumption in 2027, to 1.75 billion metric tons.

World Steel Assn.’s monthly summary of tonnage covers carbon steel output from basic-oxygen or electric arc furnaces and cast into semi-finished forms like billets for bar and rod products; slabs for flat products; or blooms, for beam and pipe products. Specialty and stainless steel volumes are not included.

The current production trend, reflected in the consumption forecast, shows rising output for the U.S. steel industry but a steady production decrease in China. The improvement in U.S. tonnages may be credited to the protection afforded by 50% tariffs on steel imports, in place since April 2025.

The Chinese situation is more complex, but the falling output there is principally due to weak domestic steel demand resulting from slow construction activity.