Big Picture Hides Two Trends in Global Steel Output

Global steel production fell -1.3%, or 1.8 million metric tons, from August to September, finishing the month at 142.4 million metric tons across 70 nations tracked by the World Steel Assn. It was the fourth consecutive month of declining output, though in
The new total is virtually even (-0.2%) with the September 2025 result, and brings the year-to-date production total to 1.37 million metric tons, or -0.7% less than the January-September 2025 result.
These results are consistent with World Steel’s recent Short Term Outlook report on global steel consumption, wherein it forecast 2026 demand would remain “essentially unchanged” at 1.72 billion metric tons for 2026.
The same forecast called for a 1.7% year-over-year rise in global steel consumption in 2027, to 1.75 billion metric tons.
World Steel Assn.’s monthly summary of tonnage covers carbon steel output from basic-oxygen or electric arc furnaces and cast into semi-finished forms like billets for bar and rod products; slabs for flat products; or blooms, for beam and pipe products. Specialty and stainless steel volumes are not included.
The current production trend, reflected in the consumption forecast, shows rising output for the U.S. steel industry but a steady production decrease in China. The improvement in U.S. tonnages may be credited to the protection afforded by 50% tariffs on steel imports, in place since April 2025.
The Chinese situation is more complex, but the falling output there is principally due to weak domestic steel demand resulting from slow construction activity.
Chinese steel output in September totaled 73.6 million metric tons, -1.4% versus the August total and the fourth consecutive decline in output. The current figure is just about even (+0.1%) with the September 2025 total, but China’s YTD tonnage of 724.8 million metric tons is -2.9% below the comparable total for January-September 2025.
While the up or down percentages of these changes seem slight, they are consequential for the global picture because of the overall scale of the Chinese steel industry. China’s current YTD output is 53.1% of the world’s YTD output, and the rate of its monthly rates of decline nearly match the global monthly rates during the past two months. However, the year-to-date decline in China’s steel output (-2.9%) is just over four times the rate of year-to-date decline (-0.7%) in global steel output. Simply stated, China is steadily paring its output while steelmakers in other nations are remaining steady or increasing their production.
India, the world’s second-largest steelmaking nation, produced 13.9 million metric tons during September, -1.4% less than in August but 1.9% more than in September 2025. The nine-month total production for India is 130 million metric tons, 1.9% more than the comparable 2025 total.
The U.S. steel industry produced 7.2 million metric tons (7.9 million short tons) during September, -1.4% less than the previous month but 4.3% more than the year-ago total. Through nine months of activity, the U.S. industry has produced 64.9 million metric tons (71.5 million short tons) of raw steel, 5.8% more than during January-September 2025.
Steelmakers in Japan produced 6.3 million metric tons during September, down -6.3% from August but flat (-0.6%) compared with September last year. The 60.3 million metric tons produced through nine months of 2026 are virtually unchanged (-0.3%) compared with 2025.
The Russian steel industry is estimated to have produced 5.5 million metric tons during September, unchanged from August, and 6.2% more than during September 2025. The nation’s estimated YTD output is 49.4 million metric tons, -3.6% less than last year’s nine-month output.
South Korean steel output was 5.2 million metric tons during August, -6.2% less than August but even (+0.8%) with September 2025. The year-to-date output of 48.0 million metric tons is 6.1% more than last year’s January-September result.
The European Union’s 27 nations produced 10.1 million metric tons during September, -5.0% less than during September 2025. Within that total, 2.6 million metric tons were produced in Germany, unchanged from August but -13.0% less than in September 2025. Germany has produced 26.5 million metric tons through September this year, 4.0% more than last year.