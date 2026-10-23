Carrier Building $600M Plant in Texas

Carrier Global Corp. - the manufacturers of heating and cooling (HVAC) systems - announced a three-year plan to invest more than $600 million to build a new manufacturing and engineering center in Fort Worth, Tex. It explained the project demonstrates its strategy to supply rising demand for “intelligent” climate-control and energy technologies for a number of expanding industrial verticals, including data centers and healthcare facilities, along with educational centers and industrial plants.

Specifically, the new plant will expand U.S. production capacity for advanced thermal management systems - specifically air- and water-cooled commercial chillers - to support what Carrier described as “record backlog levels” for such products.

Manufacturing processes expected there include complex structural fabrication, refrigeration circuit integration and brazing, and heat-exchanger fabrication.

The new plant is seen starting up in 2027 and Carrier expects it to create 1,500 new manufacturing, engineering, and related roles.

There is no indication that other Carrier plants will be negatively affected by the new capacity.

Reportedly, Carrier is in line to receive local property-tax abatements over seven years estimated to be worth up to $10.9 million, and is in line for a state enterprise grant worth up to $2.5 million. These would be performance-based subsidies related to its job creation and employment of small-business construction contractors.

"This investment reflects the strong demand we are securing for high-performance, energy-efficient solutions and underscores our confidence in the future of American manufacturing," stated chairman and CEO David Gitlin. "By expanding our U.S. manufacturing and engineering footprint, we are increasing capacity for critical technologies, strengthening supply-chain resilience, and creating high-quality jobs."