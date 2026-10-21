FAA Approves 737 MAX-10 Deliveries

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration cleared Boeing Co. to begin deliveries of its 737 MAX-10 aircraft, more than nine years after the largest variant of the single-aisle commercial jet series was introduced. Boeing has drawn close to 1,555 orders for the MAX-10 from more than 30 customers, representing about 30% of the order backlog for its top-selling jet series. Many of those are large-volume orders from major carriers - including American Airlines, Alaska Air, Delta Air Lines, Ryanair, and United Air Lines - and Boeing has said it expects to begin the deliveries in 2027.

Boeing emphasized that its completed an extensive certification program for the aircraft, including more than 2,000 total flight hours and 1,000 ground test hours.

"Our flight test team ran a disciplined, methodical campaign to validate every system. That rigor gives us confidence as we move toward deliveries," stated Chris Payne, v.p. and general manager of 737 Airplane Development Programs at Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Demand for the aircraft is so significant that Boeing set up a fourth assembly line in Everett, Wash., to manage its planned production increases.

The MAX-10 has a range of up to 3,100 nautical miles (5,749 km/3,567 miles) and seats up 230 passengers.

The FAA announced it has issued an amended type certificate, confirming the 737 MAX-10 complies with all applicable design and safety requirements, and an updated Production Limitation Record, authorizing aircraft production.

“The FAA’s decision follows a thorough review of the aircraft’s design and safety requirements,” stated the agency’s administrator Bryan Bedford. “We will continue to hold Boeing to the highest safety standards as the company begins production of the 737 MAX-10.”

Boeing announced the MAX-10 in 2017, aiming to introduce it for commercial service in 2020. The 737 MAX program was grounded during 2019-20 in the aftermath of two crashes, resulting in revisions to the series flight-control software. Those events also delayed the introduction of the MAX-10 and MAX-7 variants, which were delayed further by the FAA’s increased scrutiny of Boeing’s safety and certification practices during 2025, following a mid-air failure aboard an Alaska Air 737 MAX-9.

FAA certified the series’ smallest variant, the 737 MAX-7, in early August.

"Completing the certification program clears the path for us to deliver a Boeing airplane that will set a new standard in commercial aviation,” stated Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Stephanie Pope. “The 737-10 offers greater capacity, longer range and the best seat economics in its class, a platform that will create more value and opportunities for airlines around the world."