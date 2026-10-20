JV to Start Producing New Missile Launchers

The U.S. Army placed a $215-million contract with a Raytheon and Lockheed Martin joint venture to produce Lightweight Command Launch Units for the Javelin weapon system, a shoulder-fired anti-armor system weapon system that the Javelin Joint Venture developed for the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps beginning nearly 40 years ago.

The modernized LWCLU has more advanced digital displays, image blending, stabilization, digital zoom, and local area processing. And it supports standard video outputs, so a gunner's view can be streamed or shared externally.

The LWCLU is detachable and reusable hardware that clips to the Javelin launch tube assembly before firing. Reportedly, soldiers or Marines sometimes use the standalone LWCLU as a high-magnification thermal observation and surveillance device for general reconnaissance.

In 1989 the Army placed the first full-scale development contract for the Javelin with Texas Instruments and Martin Marietta, which companies today have been absorbed into Raytheon and Lockheed, respectively. The Javelin system provides infantry, special operators, and mechanized forces with heavy anti-armor capability via an infrared seeker and a tandem-charge high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead designed.

Low-rate initial production for the Javelin system began in 1994 and it entered into service with the Army and Marine Corps in 1996.

Typically, Lockheed Martin manufactures missile propulsion system, launcher components, and final system integration, in Orlando, Fla. Raytheon handles production of the advanced infrared guidance seeker, command launch hardware, and electronics, in Tucson, Ariz.

The 50-50 joint venture continues to advance the system capabilities, and performs lifecycle support for the Javelin system. The JJV has produced more than 55,000 Javelin missiles and more than 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units since it was established.

Among the components produced are the Javelin Command Launch Units (CLUs), including the new Lightweight Command Launch Unit (LWCLU), which is about 25% lighter than the previous version and reduces the overall unit size by about 30%, according to Raytheon.

About five months ago the JV delivered the first LWCLU to the U.S. Army, setting up the new production award.

"The LWCLU contract award is a powerful testament to the JJV's ongoing commitment to meeting the warfighter's most critical needs," stated Lockheed Martin’s Rich Liccion, vice president, JJV and program director, Lockheed Martin Javelin. "This achievement reflects what we can accomplish when innovation is driven by purpose and a relentless focus on the mission we support."