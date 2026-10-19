Airline Books Hundreds of Engine Deliveries, MRO

Turkish Airlines and CFM International struck a memo of understanding for an expansive deal involving hundreds of LEAP-1B engines and long-term service. No costs have been indicated for the deal, but based on typical purchases and aftermarket services for the LEAP engine program it could be worth up to $10 billion for CFM International.

The supply will include at least 200 engines plus spares to outfit the 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that Turkish Airlines ordered last month for its planned fleet expansion, an order that includes purchase options for 50 more aircraft - meaning another 100 engines plus spares.

The new aircraft are set to be delivered beginning in 2033.

The long-term services agreement will cover multi-year MRO support for more than 600 LEAP-1B engines in Turkish Airlines’ fleet and that of its low-cost carrier subsidiary, including previously ordered and delivered engines, spares, and engines associated with leased aircraft, and future optional purchases. Together, these represent more than 600 LEAP-1B engines operated by Turkish Airlines and its subsidiary AJet.

The LEAP-1B is the Boeing-optimized variant of the LEAP high-bypass turbofan engine series developed by CFM - which is a joint venture of GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines - to provide high fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and lower noise levels the Airbus A320neo, Boeing 737 MAX, and COMAC C919 commercial jets.

The partners manufacture engine components according to their areas of engineering expertise (e.g., Safran builds composite fan blades, GE builds the high-pressure compressors and core combustors.) Engine assembly takes place by GE in the United States or Safran in France.