Bombardier Opening US Training Center

Bombardier reports it will invest approximately $50 million in its Wichita, Kan., operations, including launching a new training center. The total investment also covers infrastructure programs and future manufacturing capabilities, such as an expanded wheel and tire shop that expands Bombardier’s Component Repair and Overhaul operations.

The aircraft builder explained that the new Bombardier North American Learning Center demonstrates its “commitment to developing talent, enhancing capabilities, and supporting the long-term growth of its Kansas operations.” It is Bombardier’s first dedicated, in-house skills development center for newly hired aircraft technicians and mechanics from across the U.S.

Wichita is Bombardier Inc.'s U.S. headquarters center, and a hub for the Bombardier Defense business. The region is also a center for manufacturing and maintenance (including modifications and customer support) for the Learjet product line.

“Wichita has long been an important part of Bombardier’s story, and we continue to see tremendous opportunity for the site,” according to Paul Sislian, EVP - Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Aftermarket Services.

“Our approximately $50-million investment brings together important initiatives across the site, from the new Learning Center to expanded wheel and tire capabilities, strengthening both our people and our operations. This commitment to Wichita’s future will deepen the expertise and capabilities that will allow us to deliver an even stronger experience for our customers, while position the site for continued growth.”