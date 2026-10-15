JAL to Update Embraer Regional Fleet

Japan Airlines ordered 16 new Embraer E190-E2 aircraft for its regional airline subsidiary J-Air, describing it as a fleet renewal, as well as a fulfillment of its group vision “to maintain and develop a sustainable domestic network as essential social infrastructure for Japan.” The booking for 16 aircraft is unofficially estimated to be worth $960 million, based on list prices for the E190-E2, and up to $1.56 billion if 10 purchase options are fulfilled.

Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2029, according to JAL’s announcement.

The E190-E2 is the initial entry for Embraer’s second generation E-Jet E2 series of regional aircraft, with a range of 2,950 nautical miles (5,463 km/ 3,394 miles), and seating for 94-114 passengers. The twin-engine jets are powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1900G geared turbofan engines.

Last year JAL’s rival ANA ordered 15 E190-E2s, plus options for 10 further aircraft.

Japan Airlines’ J-Air is a domestic regional service for 278 destinations in Japan. Its current fleet of 32 aircraft of Embraer’s first-generation E170 and E190 models.

Mitsuko Tottori, Japan Airlines president and group CEO called the Embraer E190-E2 “an aircraft that boasts superior environmental performance and economic efficiency.”

He continued: “In the future society envisioned under the JAL Group Management Vision 2035, “the domestic network serves as vital social infrastructure supporting local economies and everyday life across Japan. Through the introduction of this aircraft, we will maintain and develop a sustainable air network for the next generation, contributing to the future of Japan.”