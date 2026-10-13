Machine Tool Demand Growing Stronger

U.S. demand for machine tools continued to climb in August as U.S. machine shops and other manufacturers’ new orders for capital equipment increased to $732.9 million, 21.0% above the July result and 36.3% higher than the August 2025 total. It is the third-highest monthly total on record, according to AMT - the Assn. for Manufacturing Technology, which maintains the monthly U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders series.

The monthly USMTO report tracks new-order values and machine units for metal-cutting and metal-forming machinery, nationwide and in six regions, and it serves as an index to future manufacturing activity, as machining operations invest in capacity to support their anticipated production activity.

Through eight months of activity in 2026, U.S. manufacturing technology demand has totaled $4.76 billion, 36.9% more than the comparable figure for January-August 2025.

“The current rally in manufacturing technology orders” - which AMT dates to September 2024 - "now includes six consecutive months of orders exceeding half a billion dollars, the longest such streak recorded.”

The association also noted the divergence in order values and machine units, the former of which continues to rise faster than the latter. The explanation is partly the effects of inflation, but more specifically to the growing influence of automation in manufacturing, and consequently the increase in the value of individual purchases.